Fun activities for the whole family during the season of love!

Love is in the air as Valentine's Day approaches! It's the perfect moment for lovebirds to bundle up in their gameday attire and cheer on the LA Kings as they skate onto the ice at Crypto.com Arena. Whether you're snuggling up to watch the game or opting for date night at home, we've curated a selection of activities for the whole family to enjoy during the season of love!
1. LA Kings Valentine's Cards
- Celebrate Valentine's Day with a touch of hockey flair! LA Kings Valentine's Day cards are the perfect way to show your love and team spirit. Click here to print them out today!
2. Coloring Sheets
- Check out our seasonal coloring pages here. These fun works of art are made for the young and the young at heart alike.
3. Date Night
- Elevate your date night experience with the thrill of LA Kings hockey! With a variety of theme nights and promos coming up later this month, now is the perfect time to take your Valentine to an LA Kings game! See game details below and purchase your tickets today!
Tuesday, February 20 @ 7:30 PM
Support your LA Kings as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets!
Thursday, February 22 @ 7:30 PM
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION
Hockey Is For Everyone! Join the LA Kings in our celebration of Black History Month and learn more about how the Kings are growing the sport in and around Los Angeles.
Saturday, February 24 @ 7:30 PM
FREEWAY FACEOFF & MIKEY ANDERSON BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY
Support your LA Kings as they faceoff against the rival Anaheim Ducks during our freeway faceoff game! Fans in attendance will also receive a Mikey Anderson Mini Bobblehead! This season the LA Kings are giving away 4 collector's edition mini bobbleheads. Collect the 3rd of 4 to interlock and complete the set, revealing the Crypto.com Arena center ice! Bobblehead series presented by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
LITTLE KINGS LEARN TO PLAY
- An introductory program for children ages 5-9 where they will learn the fundamentals of Ice Hockey in six 1-Hour On-Ice sessions. Click here to learn more!
23-24 SEASON
- Guarantee you get to be a part of the action by becoming a Season Ticket Member today! Click here to learn more!
- Single Game tickets are on sale now! Check out the schedule here!
- Promotions & Theme Nights are the perfect time to get out to a game! Click here to view this years schedule!