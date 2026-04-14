LA Kings Clinch 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff Berth To Mark Fifth Consecutive Postseason Appearance

The LA Kings have officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs by virtue of their victory over Seattle and Nashville’s regulation loss against San Jose.

The Kings, with a 35-26-19 record and 89 points through 80 games this season, became the fourth team in the Pacific Division and eighth in the Western Conference to secure their spot in the postseason. The 2026 appearance marks the team’s fifth consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and 35th qualification in team history. It also marks the fourth time the Kings have reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, and the first since qualifying five years in a row from 2010-14.

Captain Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty lead the Kings into the postseason as part of their 11th career appearance, each tied for second-most in team history behind Dave Taylor (13). Kopitar (27-62=89), who is in his final career NHL season, will enter the playoffs tied with Luc Robtialle (41-48=89) for the second-most playoff points in team history and is five shy from tying Wayne Gretzky (29-65=94) for most all-time. Kopitar will look to set the franchise record for most playoff points just over a month removed from collecting his 1,307th and 1,308th career regular-season points to surpass Marcel Dionne (550-757=1,307) to become the eighth player in franchise history to hold the Kings’ outright points record.