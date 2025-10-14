LA Kings Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 

This visit is one of many ways the LA Kings connect with and uplift the Hispanic community. This season, we’re proud to host Salvadoran Heritage Night in October and Mexican Heritage Night in April, partnering with organizations that represent and support both cultures.

Now in its third year, Salvadoran Heritage Night has seen incredible support, with the ticket pack for this year’s event even first selling out and leading to more units being back on sale. We’re continuing our partnership with AFJA, which expands access to organized sports in Central America, and will host another ball hockey clinic in their honor.

Alongside the above, the LA Kings also how their annual Día de Muertos game in November, with a Community Ofrenda [link to the Community Orenda blog post] at Toyota Sports Performance Center leading into the game celebrations.

The LA Kings remain committed to celebrating and connecting with the diverse communities that make up our region.