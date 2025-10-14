LA Kings Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
On Friday, October 3, LA Kings Ice Crew and Bailey visited Evelyn Carr Elementary School in Torrance to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. With 61% of its student body identifying as Hispanic, the dual immersion school was a fitting place to honor Hispanic culture and community.
The day began with a Spanish-language reading of “B” is for Bailey in a Transitional Kindergarten class. Ice Crew then joined 3rd, 4th & 5th grade Spanish dual immersion students for LA Kings Lotería, which puts a hockey-themed twist on the traditional game. Outside the classroom, students from all grades participated in ball hockey sessions led by the Hockey Development team.
This visit is one of many ways the LA Kings connect with and uplift the Hispanic community. This season, we’re proud to host Salvadoran Heritage Night in October and Mexican Heritage Night in April, partnering with organizations that represent and support both cultures.
Now in its third year, Salvadoran Heritage Night has seen incredible support, with the ticket pack for this year’s event even first selling out and leading to more units being back on sale. We’re continuing our partnership with AFJA, which expands access to organized sports in Central America, and will host another ball hockey clinic in their honor.
Alongside the above, the LA Kings also how their annual Día de Muertos game in November, with a Community Ofrenda [link to the Community Orenda blog post] at Toyota Sports Performance Center leading into the game celebrations.
The LA Kings remain committed to celebrating and connecting with the diverse communities that make up our region.
Upcoming Games
OCTOBER 18 VS CAROLINA HURRICANES
SALVADORAN HERITAGE | Hockey Jersey Ticket Pack
Puck drop @ 6:00 PM
Celebrate Salvadoran Heritage with the Kings as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes! Enjoy a night of culture, community, and hockey. Purchase a ticket pack and receive a specialty Salvadoran Heritage jersey.
Due to high demand, additional tickets have been released for the ticket pack.
NOVEMBER 1 VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS
DÍA DE MUERTOS | LED Candle Giveaway | Baseball Jersey Ticket Pack
Puck drop @ 6:00 PM
Celebrate Día de Muertos, presented by Delta Air Lines, as your LA Kings face off against the New Jersey Devils! Bring the family for a festive night. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a flameless LED candle! Purchase a ticket pack and receive a specialty Día de Muertos baseball jersey!
APRIL 4 VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
MEXICAN HERITAGE | Hockey Jersey Ticket Pack
Puck drop @ 4:00 PM
Join us for Mexican Heritage as the LA Kings face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs! Experience a night full of culture and excitement. Purchase a ticket pack and take home a one-of-a-kind Mexican Heritage hockey jersey.