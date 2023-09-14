LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

The LA Kings today released their regular season television schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The schedule features 63 regular season games for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign on Bally Sports West and six games on KCAL-TV (Channel 9). With 13 additional games nationally televised, this year’s broadcast schedule provides expanded reach for Kings Fans across multiple broadcast and streaming outlets.

The 2023-24 campaign marks the Kings’ 38th consecutive year on Bally Sports West and the first of a new contract agreement between the parties. In addition, Bally Sports West will produce six games that will be broadcast over-the-air locally on CBS-owned KCAL-TV. This represents a TV homecoming for the Kings, whose games previously aired on Channel 9 from 1967-85 (when the station’s call letters were KHJ-TV) and also during the 1998-99 season.

Fans who do not have Bally Sports West and/or KCAL-TV options available to them will be able to subscribe to Bally Sports+ to receive all the games available on Bally Sports West and KCAL-TV as part of the Bally Sports+ streaming subscription.

LA Kings Statement: “We believe this deal helps accomplish a significant goal of the LA Kings, which is to provide a high-quality broadcast to serve our fans well while expanding our audience. We look forward to working again with Bally Sports West and are excited to welcome KCAL back to our broadcast family.

“Because of current, ever-changing dynamics surrounding the broadcasting landscape, our organization is thrilled to present a tremendous broadcast package in conjunction with national league broadcast partners. It is unprecedented reach for us, and we appreciate the efforts of these partners to help align our goals. Our fans benefit from today’s news, and this is another reason to look forward to the upcoming LA Kings season.”

Said Steve Simpson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports West, SoCal, and San Diego: “We’re excited to extend our nearly 40-year relationship with the LA Kings while continuing to help our partners grow the next generation of fans across the region. We are incredibly passionate about delivering exceptional Kings coverage and are committed to providing fans and viewers alike with a variety of ways to consume, whether across the pay TV bundle or with Bally Sports+.”

Said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of KCAL-TV and KCBS-TV (Channel 2): “Everyone at KCAL and CBS Los Angeles is honored to be reunited with the LA Kings. We are excited to enter into this mutually beneficial relationship with the team, which includes helping the Kings expand their reach on television and in the community, and also establishing a new marketing relationship that benefits the team and also adds value to our stations. In addition to the game broadcasts, we look forward to airing several half-hour specials over the course of the season and providing comprehensive coverage in our local sportscasts. This truly is a win for all concerned, especially Kings fans.”