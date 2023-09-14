News Feed

Kings Announce Roster For 2023 Melbourne Global Series Games
LA Kings Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

NHL & NHL Network Partner With LA Kings On “Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp”
Dustin Brown To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Highly Anticipated Season Begins New Broadcast Relationships, Games To Be Simulcast

The LA Kings today released their regular season television schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The schedule features 63 regular season games for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign on Bally Sports West and six games on KCAL-TV (Channel 9). With 13 additional games nationally televised, this year’s broadcast schedule provides expanded reach for Kings Fans across multiple broadcast and streaming outlets.

The 2023-24 campaign marks the Kings’ 38th consecutive year on Bally Sports West and the first of a new contract agreement between the parties. In addition, Bally Sports West will produce six games that will be broadcast over-the-air locally on CBS-owned KCAL-TV. This represents a TV homecoming for the Kings, whose games previously aired on Channel 9 from 1967-85 (when the station’s call letters were KHJ-TV) and also during the 1998-99 season.

Fans who do not have Bally Sports West and/or KCAL-TV options available to them will be able to subscribe to Bally Sports+ to receive all the games available on Bally Sports West and KCAL-TV as part of the Bally Sports+ streaming subscription.

LA Kings Statement: “We believe this deal helps accomplish a significant goal of the LA Kings, which is to provide a high-quality broadcast to serve our fans well while expanding our audience. We look forward to working again with Bally Sports West and are excited to welcome KCAL back to our broadcast family.

“Because of current, ever-changing dynamics surrounding the broadcasting landscape, our organization is thrilled to present a tremendous broadcast package in conjunction with national league broadcast partners. It is unprecedented reach for us, and we appreciate the efforts of these partners to help align our goals. Our fans benefit from today’s news, and this is another reason to look forward to the upcoming LA Kings season.”

Said Steve Simpson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports West, SoCal, and San Diego: “We’re excited to extend our nearly 40-year relationship with the LA Kings while continuing to help our partners grow the next generation of fans across the region. We are incredibly passionate about delivering exceptional Kings coverage and are committed to providing fans and viewers alike with a variety of ways to consume, whether across the pay TV bundle or with Bally Sports+.”

Said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of KCAL-TV and KCBS-TV (Channel 2): “Everyone at KCAL and CBS Los Angeles is honored to be reunited with the LA Kings. We are excited to enter into this mutually beneficial relationship with the team, which includes helping the Kings expand their reach on television and in the community, and also establishing a new marketing relationship that benefits the team and also adds value to our stations. In addition to the game broadcasts, we look forward to airing several half-hour specials over the course of the season and providing comprehensive coverage in our local sportscasts. This truly is a win for all concerned, especially Kings fans.”

The Kings transition to a singular broadcast team across television and audio beginning this season, as announced earlier this summer. Hall of Famer Nick Nickson serves as club play-by-play announcer working closely with award-winning analyst Jim Fox and analyst Daryl Evans. Carrlyn Bathe will again serve as a reporter delivering interviews and reports throughout the season.

For regular season games on Bally Sports West/KCAL, the call by Nickson/Fox/Evans will be broadcast on both TV and Audio. For regular season Kings games on national television, Nickson/Fox/Evans will call those contests exclusively on the LA Kings iHeartRadio Audio Network.

The first regular season Kings broadcast on Bally Sports West takes place on October 14 when the Kings host Carolina at Crypto.com Arena. Two Kings preseason games – October 5 against San Jose in Salt Lake City and October 7 against Vegas at Crypto.com Arena – will be broadcast on Bally Sports West to increase the total to 65 games on Bally Sports West. Two Kings preseason games in Melbourne, Australia, later this month will be broadcast on NHL Network, with Nickson/Fox/Evans calling both contests from Rod Laver Arena. Additionally, the Kings-Ducks preseason game on October 3 in Los Angeles will be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal (Ducks broadcast).

Nickson will work his 43rd season in the Kings broadcast booth, which is named in his honor at Crypto.com Arena. Fox and Evans are both former Kings forwards. Fox is in his 34th season in the analyst role on television, and this is Evans’ first season in a full-time television role as an in-game analyst. Most recently Evans served as Nickson’s partner the past 24 seasons on audio/radio.

As part of game coverage, the Emmy Award Winning “LA Kings Live” returns prior to and immediately following home and road telecasts on the regional networks. Patrick O’Neal returns as host to cover the team for his 19th season, sitting alongside former Kings players Jarret Stoll and Derek Armstrong.

The Bally Sports app will again make all live games – plus pre and postgame shows – produced by the network available for live streaming when fans authenticate with their pay TV credentials or subscribe directly to Bally Sports+. Fans will also have the ability to bundle Bally Sports+ subscriptions to watch multiple SoCal teams this fall. For more information on Bally Sports+, visit BallySportsPlus.com.
All Kings preseason, regular season and postseason contests will be streamed live on the LA Kings iHeartRadio Audio Network, a custom station available on iHeartRadio. Select home games will be broadcast in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio.

On the LA Kings iHeartRadio Audio Network, Jesse Cohen serves as host of “Kings Talk,” which is heard after every Kings game. The show begins at the conclusion of the game with Cohen taking calls from listeners as part of the popular program. Prior to each game, “Game Night” is heard beginning one half hour before puck drop. Cohen (in his fifth season) also hosts this special segment.

This year’s game schedule on Tu Liga Radio will be announced later. This marks the seventh consecutive season the Kings have select home games on Tu Liga. Francisco X. Rivera again calls the action.

The NHL announced the NHL national television schedule earlier this month and is as follows, beginning with the Kings regular season opener on TNT: 10/11/23 – COL @ LAK (TNT); 10/31/23 – LAK @ TOR (ESPN); 11/8/23 – LAK @ VGK (TNT); 12/19/23 – LAK @ SJS (ESPN+, HULU); 12/20/23 – SEA @ LAK (TNT) will not be available in-market, and broadcast is not exclusive to TNT; 1/2/24 – TOR @ LAK (ESPN+, HULU); 1/16/24 – LAK @ DAL (ESPN+, HULU); 1/18/24 – NSH @ LAK (ESPN); 1/31/24 – LAK @ NSH (TNT) will not be available in-market, and broadcast is not exclusive to TNT; 2/22/24 – NSH @ LAK (ESPN+, HULU); 3/3/24 – NJD @ LAK (TNT); 3/13/24 – LAK @ STL (TNT) will not be available in-market, and broadcast is not exclusive to TNT; 3/20/24 – MIN @ LAK (TNT); 4/3/24 – SEA @ LAK (TNT); 4/4/24 – LAK @ SJS (ESPN+, HULU); 4/15/24 – MIN @ LAK (ESPN).

The complete LA Kings regular season broadcast schedule is attached.

