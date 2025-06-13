LA Kings 2024-25 Season: By The Numbers

While the Kings 2024-25 season ended quicker than we’d all hoped, it was not for nothing. The team took another step forward and showed its potential throughout the regular season and postseason of chasing down a third Stanley Cup in franchise history. Accumulating a record of 48-25-9, the Kings totaled 99+ points for the fourth consecutive season. Both the team and individuals accomplished notable records and statistics this season. Here is the Kings season by notable numbers.

105

Totaling 105 points during the regular season, the Kings tied their franchise mark for the most points in franchise history. Equaling the 1974-75 season (42-17-21-0), the 24-25' Kings entered the final game of the season win a chance to break the franchise record in points but could not earn a point with a less than full roster due to opting to sit a handful of the team’s top players for maintenance purposes in preparation for the playoffs. One more record that the 24-25' team tied was the franchise’s total wins with 48, equaling the 2015-16 team who went 48–28-6 (102 points).

31 & 66

A pair of records that the 24-25' team completely shattered pertained to their domination on home ice. Going a franchise-best 31-6-4 and earning a whopping 66 points at Crypto.com in front of a consistently crazed and ruckus crowd, the Kings were by far the best home team in the NHL this season. The 31 home wins this season bested what was a four-way tie of 26 victories for the franchise’s most wins at home (1990-91, 2005-06, 2015-16, 2022-23).

The Kings’ defense and goaltending on home ice was very much one of the reasons for their outstanding home record and success. At home, the Kings ranked second in the NHL in goals against average (1.98 GAA), allowed the league’s third least amount of high danger scoring chances against (410 HDCA, 4.1 HDCA/GP), had the third best high danger save percentage (84.68 HDSV%) and the sixth best penalty kill (84.1%).

8

The Kings depth was on display constantly throughout the season and postseason. While the team’s depth was prevalent and contributed in all factors of the game, it’s the offense that gets to shine here. The Kings led the NHL with eight 40+ point scoring forwards. Leading the way offensively for team was Adrian Kempe for the second consecutive season as the Swede also notched his second straight 70+ point season with 73 points (35-38=73). The seven forwards that followed Kempe with at least 40 points were Anze Kopitar (21-46=67), Kevin Fiala (35-25=60), Quinton Byfield (23-31=54), Warren Foegele (24-22=46), Phillip Danault (8-35=43), Alex Laferriere (19-23=42) and Trevor Moore (18-22=40).

35

Continuing with the offense, the Kings had two 35+ goalscorers this season for the first time since the 2000-01 season. Kempe and Fiala each tied for the team lead come season’s end with exactly 35 goals, equaling the 35+ goalscoring duo of Ziggy Palfy (38) and Luc Robitaille (37) from 00-01' season.

35 (Again)

Nope, not another offensive statistic. This is strictly the opposite as we shine light on the outstanding season Darcy Kuemper had in net. In 50 games this season, Kuemper went 31-11-7, ranked second in the NHL in goals against average (2.02 GAA) and fifth in the league in save percentage (.922 SV%). Kuemper’s 2.02 GAA was the best of his 13-year NHL career, while his .922 SV% was the second best year end percentage of his career. Kuemper’s 31 wins are the most by a Kings goalie since Jonathan Quick’s 33 victories in 2017-18, while his 2.02 GAA and .922 SV% are the best in franchise history since Quick’s and the Kings’ Stanley Cup winning season in 2011-12. Kuemper’s great season was recognized league-wide as the 35-year-old earned his first career Vezina Trophy nomination.

34

The Kings finished the year in dominant fashion, going an NHL-best 17-5-0 after the trade deadline. Their 34 points were four points more than the next best St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators from March 7th on. The success during the seven week span was a result of the Kings elite play in all three zones. Highlighting the offensive zone play, the Kings offensive uptick post-trade deadline was significant. In the first 60 games of the season, the Kings ranked 23rd in goals for per game (2.80 GF/GP) and were 30th on the power play (15.0%). After the deadline, the Kings ranked second in the NHL offensively (3.68 GF/GP) and were 14th on the power play (23.9%) in the last 22 games.

96

Part of the success after the trade deadline had to do with the Kings lone deadline acquisition Andrei Kuzmenko. The low risk, high reward trade with the Philadelphia Flyers saw the Kings send away a third-round draft pick and absolutely made the team better. The addition of Kuzmenko resulted in stability up and down the lineup and the 29-year-old Russian showed instant compatibility on his line alongside Kempe and Kopitar. In his 22 games played with the Kings, Kuzmenko totaled 17 points (4-12=17), five of which came via assists on the power play. Kuzmenko’s 17 points ranked second among those who were traded at the deadline, trailing only Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen’s 18 points (5-13=18) with the Stars.

4

The successful regular season consistency that the Kings have showcased across the past four seasons has them in elite company. The Kings are one of five teams that have placed in the Top 3 of their respective division’s in each of the last four seasons joining the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.

18

Time to praise the captain. This season was the 18th season in his 19-year career that Anze Kopitar totaled at least 60 points. Including the two shortened seasons due to the lockout in 2012-13 and the 2020-21 Covid-19 impacted season where Kopitar was on pace for 73 points each season, Kopitar become one of three active players to have notched 60+ points in 16 seasons joining Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. One of the many reasons for Kopitar’s success has been his health. This season marked Kopitar’s 15th season in which he missed just one game or no games. His durability throughout his career has allowed him to set multiple franchise records such as the Kings all-time leader in games played (1,454) and assists (838). Now up to 1,278 career points after Kopitar’s 67-point 24-25’ season, the 39-year-old Slovenian is within 30 points of breaking Marcel Dionne’s all-time franchise record of 1,307 points with one year remaining on his current deal.

2

Finally, two Kings players have been nominated for NHL season awards. Announced last month, Kuemper was named as one of three nominees for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender, while Kopitar earned his third Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in four career nominations. The Lady Byng Trophy is rewarded to the player who best combines a high level of skill with clean play and gentlemanly conduct. Kopitar won the trophy twice previously in 2015-16 and 2022-23, and was a runner-up in 2014-15.