LA Kings to Host ‘Kings Camp Mexico City’

The LA Kings are returning to Mexico City.

Hitting the ice this week at the Ice World Sante Fe rink, the Kings will be in town again to host a special youth hockey camp in Mexico – Kings Camp Mexico City. Nearly 100 young ice skaters will be treated to top-level, worldclass instruction, and a great deal of fun.

This year’s event, which begins on Thursday, is a skill development camp exclusively for players in the Mexico City Jr. Kings program. This is the third camp that has taken place since the Mexico City Jr. Kings were founded in January of 2020. During that time, 185 players have participated in the camp, and the youth hockey program at Ice World Santa Fe has seen a 50 percent increase in membership since partnering with the Kings.

Former Kings forward and current club broadcaster Derek Armstrong, Kings AHL Scout/Growth and Inclusion Specialist Blake Bolden, a former professional player, former NHL goalie Andrew Hammond, and Kelly Babstock, a current women’s professional player, will help lead the effort which will feature players ages 6-16.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the Mexico City Jr. Kings players, who have represented the Kings organization at tournaments in the United States and Canada, to learn from the best,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “It is also another example of our club’s commitment to keep growing the game of hockey, and members of the Kings Community and Hockey Development department help make this a memorable experience for all of the participants.”

Additionally, USA Hockey staff will be traveling to Ice World this weekend to train the program’s coaching staff. New coaches will receive their Level 1 USA Hockey coach certification and existing Level 4 coaches will receive supplemental continued training.

The first on-ice session begins Thursday, March 14, at 8:45 p.m., and concludes, with two scrimmages (7:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.) on Sunday, March 17.