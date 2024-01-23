LA Kings to Honor Captain Anze Kopitar on Wednesday in Special Pregame Ceremony

LA Kings captain and forward Anze Kopitar, who this season has set several new franchise records and personal milestones, will be honored during a special pre-game ceremony on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Kopitar will be recognized on January 24 as part of Anze Kopitar Milestone Night before the Kings host the Buffalo Sabres. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Kopitar is scheduled to be available to the media tomorrow, Tuesday, following the club’s practice which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

During the 2023-24 campaign, which is his 18th NHL season (all with the Kings), Kopitar has enjoyed multiple accomplishments. The team will recognize him for the following:

He is now the Kings franchise leader in regular season games played (he surpassed Dustin Brown’s then-record of 1,296 games in October).

He is now the Kings franchise leader in assists (he surpassed Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne’s then-record of 757 assists in December).

He is now second on the Kings franchise list in points (trailing only Dionne, Kopitar surpassed Luc Robitaille’s 1,154 points with the Kings in November).

He scored the 400th career goal of his career in November 8; the 400 goal plateau is a recognized NHL Milestone.

The ceremony and game will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings iHeart Audio Network. All fans in attendance at Wednesday night’s game will receive a commemorative poster featuring Kopitar. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early.

The Kings continue their four-game homestand tonight versus San Jose. Game time is 7:30 p.m.