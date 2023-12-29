LA Kings Sign Defenseman Angus Booth to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings have signed defenseman Angus Booth to a three-year, entry-level contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $852,500.



Booth, 19, has tallied two goals and 12 assists for 14 points (2-12=14) in 29 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season, his fourth campaign with the club. Named captain in his third season with Shawinigan, the 6-1, 176-pound defenseman posted 19 points (3-16=19) in 62 appearances with the Cataractes last year and added five points (1-4=5) in five playoff contests.

Selected by the Kings in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Booth’s best junior season came in the 2021-22 campaign where he collected a career-high 23 points (1-22=23) in 42 games, and four points (2-2=4) in 16 playoff outings to help the Cataractes capture the QMJHL Gilles-Courteau Trophy as the playoff champions. The Montreal, Quebec native has accumulated 59 points (6-53=59) in 166 career QMJHL games and nine points (3-6=9) in 26 career playoff games.



The Kings return to the ice on Saturday, Dec. 30, to take on the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.