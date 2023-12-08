Kings Set NHL Record For Longest Season-Opening Road Winning Streak

– With the LA Kings’ 4-0 shutout victory over the Canadiens in Montreal tonight, they improved their 2023-24 road record to 11-0-0. In doing so, the club set a new National Hockey League record for the longest road-win streak to start a season in league history, previously held by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres (10 GP).



On Tuesday night in Columbus, the Kings made it 10 straight road wins. Facing a 3-0 deficit entering the third period, the Kings pulled even with three goals in a span of 6:15 and eventually completed the comeback with Drew Doughty’s 32nd career game-winning overtime goal to match the NHL record for longest road winning streak from the start of a season. Per NHL PR, the Kings became the first team in NHL history to extend an overall, home or road winning streak of nine or more games by staging a three-goal, third-period comeback. It was the eighth such victory in franchise history and first on the road in more than three decades.



Tonight in Montreal, forwards Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield helped lead the Kings past the Canadiens courtesy of Byfield’s second multi-goal (2-0=2 on Dec. 3 vs COL) and three-point (0-3=3 on Nov. 4 at PHI) outings of the season to increase his season point total to 21 (8-13=21). Captain Anze Kopitar notched three assists for his 28th career three-assist performance. Two of his three helpers came in the first period, marking his 138th career multi-point period, surpassing Dave Taylor (137) for fourth-most in Kings history. With their performances tonight, Kopitar and Trevor Moore (1-0=1) became the second pair of teammates in NHL history to each have an 11-game season-opening road point streak, behind only Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri (12 GP in 1984-85 w/ EDM).

Cam Talbot stopped all 24 shots faced to earn his second shutout of the season and improve his record to 12-4-1. He also improved his road record to 9-0-0, tying the NHL record for longest season-opening road win streak by a goaltender, a distinction he shares with Chicago’s Glenn Hall (9-0-0 in 1965-66).

The streak began on October 17 when the Kings took to the road to start the 2023-24 regular season. After that win in Winnipeg, the team enjoyed subsequent wins in Minnesota (Oct. 19), Arizona (Oct. 27), Toronto (Oct. 31), Ottawa (Nov. 2), Philadelphia (Nov. 4), Vegas (Nov. 8), Arizona (Nov. 20) and Anaheim (Nov. 24).



The Kings’ overall record stands at 16-4-3. The Kings’ four-game road trip continues in New York this weekend with games at the Islanders and Rangers on Saturday (4:30 pm PT) and Sunday (4:00 pm PT), respectively. Both games air on Bally Sports West with LA Kings Live pregame shows beginning 30 minutes before puck drop.



The Kings return to Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday when the Winnipeg Jets visit Los Angeles.