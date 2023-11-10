News Feed

“LA KINGS HOLIDAY ICE presented by Coca-Cola®” Returns to L.A. Live November 24

SKATE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON ON LOS ANGELES’ MOST POPULAR OUTDOOR ICE RINK

holiday ice
By LA Kings
@LAKings LAKings.com

The LA Kings and L.A. LIVE today announced that on Friday, November 24, the city’s largest and most popular outdoor ice rink will return to L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles just in time for the holiday season.

This year’s rink is proudly presented by Coca-Cola® and supported by Blue Shield of California, CD Law, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Los Angeles Department of Water & Power.  Located at L.A. LIVE’s Peacock Place (800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90015), LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola will be open daily through December 31.

The popular Supper & Skate at L.A. LIVE will also return offering special deals at select restaurants for skaters coming to the LA Kings Holiday Ice rink. Before or after their on-ice sessions, fans may present their skate session tickets at participating L.A. LIVE restaurants to redeem special dining offers. Participating restaurants include Fleming’s, Katsuya, Lucky Strike, and Savoca.  Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar will offer a 10% discount for all skaters on the day that they skate.

As part of AEG’s annual Season of Giving, a companywide initiative that encourages and promotes companywide charitable activities and initiatives in local communities during the holiday season, the LA Kings Holiday Ice will host a series of events with community partners that will help bring holiday cheer to individuals and families in need across Los Angeles.

For the 14th year, American Sports Entertainment Company will build and operate the rink in partnership with the LA Kings. 

LA Kings Season Ticket Members receive a discount.  For more information about hours, pricing, regulations, and promotions, visit lalive.com/holidayice.