LA Kings @ Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch (Listen)

What you need to know ahead of the Kings' third preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks:

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 PM PST

Where: Honda Center (Anaheim, CA)

Watch: N/A

Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio

Team Preseason Records:

Ducks: 0 - 0 - 0

Kings: 1 - 1 - 0

The Kings head down the road to open their preseason games here in the states as they have an early date with their rivaled Anaheim Ducks at 5 PM. With the 27 man roster still in Australia, opportunities present themselves to the players that did not make the trip down under. While this is technically the Kings third preseason game on the schedule, no player suiting up tonight has appeared in a game so far this season. In the same situation on the other end of the ice, this is the Ducks first preseason game of the year.

The expected game group for tonight is as follows –

Forwards (13) – Martin Chromiak, Samuel Helenius, Hayden Hodgson, Charles Hudon, Alex Laferriere, Kaleb Lawrence, Andre Lee, Tyler Madden, Mikhail Maltsev, Francesco Pinelli, T.J. Tynan, Taylor Ward, Koehn Ziemmer

Defensemen (7) – Angus Booth, Kevin Connauton, Joe Hicketts, Cole Krygier, Jacob Modry, Steven Santini, Wyatte Wylie

Goaltenders (2) – J-F Berube, Jacob Ingham

2023 LA Kings Training Camp Schedule --Through September 27



Sunday, September 24

Game at Anaheim: 5:00 p.m.



Monday, September 25

Group A: Australia

Group B Practice: 10:30 a.m.

Group C Practice: 12:00 p.m.



Tuesday, September 26

Day Off (all groups)



Wednesday, September 27

Group A: Off

Game Group Morning Skate: 10:00 a.m.

Non-Game Group Practice: 11:15 a.m.

Game at Vegas: 7:00 p.m.