LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch Global Series
LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
LA Kings Welcome Custodio & Dubey as the NHL Team's Official Law Firm

Kings Itinerary 9/21
Kings Announce 2023 NHL Training Camp Details
LA Kings to Wear ‘90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season
Kings Itinerary 9/19
Rookie Faceoff Game 3: How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks
LA Kings 2023 Offseason in Review 
Rookie Faceoff Game 2: How To Watch Kings vs. Coyotes
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings
Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks
LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Kings Announce Roster For 2023 Melbourne Global Series Games
LA Kings Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

NHL & NHL Network Partner With LA Kings On “Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp”
Dustin Brown To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
All the Kings Men Podcast | Mikey Alexander & Kayla Knierim

LA Kings @ Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch (Listen)

The Kings begin their preseason schedule in the states against the Ducks

By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

What you need to know ahead of the Kings' third preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks:

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 PM PST
Where: Honda Center (Anaheim, CA)
Watch: N/A
Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio

Team Preseason Records:
Ducks: 0 - 0 - 0
Kings: 1 - 1 - 0

The Kings head down the road to open their preseason games here in the states as they have an early date with their rivaled Anaheim Ducks at 5 PM. With the 27 man roster still in Australia, opportunities present themselves to the players that did not make the trip down under. While this is technically the Kings third preseason game on the schedule, no player suiting up tonight has appeared in a game so far this season. In the same situation on the other end of the ice, this is the Ducks first preseason game of the year.

The expected game group for tonight is as follows –

Forwards (13) – Martin Chromiak, Samuel Helenius, Hayden Hodgson, Charles Hudon, Alex Laferriere, Kaleb Lawrence, Andre Lee, Tyler Madden, Mikhail Maltsev, Francesco Pinelli, T.J. Tynan, Taylor Ward, Koehn Ziemmer
Defensemen (7) – Angus Booth, Kevin Connauton, Joe Hicketts, Cole Krygier, Jacob Modry, Steven Santini, Wyatte Wylie
Goaltenders (2) – J-F Berube, Jacob Ingham

2023 LA Kings Training Camp Schedule --Through September 27 
 
Sunday, September 24
Game at Anaheim: 5:00 p.m.
 
Monday, September 25
Group A: Australia 
Group B Practice: 10:30 a.m.
Group C Practice: 12:00 p.m.
 
Tuesday, September 26
Day Off (all groups)
 
Wednesday, September 27
Group A: Off 
Game Group Morning Skate: 10:00 a.m.
Non-Game Group Practice: 11:15 a.m.
Game at Vegas: 7:00 p.m.