Kings Announce Multiple Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have announced multiple Training Camp roster moves.

The following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

• Angus Booth – D (Shawinigan, QMJHL)

• Koehn Ziemmer – RW (Prince George, WHL)

The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate:

• Kevin Connauton – D

• Samuel Fagemo – RW

• Joe Hicketts – D

• Hayden Hodgson – RW

• Mikhail Matlsev – LW

• Jacob Moverare – D

• Steven Santini – D

• Akil Thomas – C

• T.J. Tynan – C

The following players have been loaned to Ontario (AHL):

• Martin Chromiak – RW

• Samuel Helenius – C

• Cole Krygier – D

• Kim Nousiainen – D

• Francesco Pinelli – C

• Erik Portillo – G

• Taylor Ward – RW

The following players have been released from their PTO and will report to Ontario (AHL):

• Ryan Bednard – G

• J.F. Berube – G

• Jacob Doty – RW

• Ryan Francis – RW

• Charles Hudon – LW

• Tyler Inamoto – D

• Jacob Ingham – G

• Isaac Johnson – RW

• Jacob Modry – D

• Nikita Pavlychev – C

• Wyatte Wylie – D

The Kings now have 28 players on their training camp roster (17 forwards; 8 defensemen; 3 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The Kings will continue their preseason schedule as they face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and can be heard on the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.

The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):



• Oct. 3: Kings vs. Anaheim – 7:00 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

• Oct. 5: Kings vs. San Jose – 6:00 p.m. (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*

• Oct. 7: Kings vs. Vegas – 1:00 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Frozen Fury