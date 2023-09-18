LA Kings 2023 Offseason in Review 

With the Kings’ 2023 Training Camp now less than 24 hours away, it’s time to get excited about the 2023-24 season...if you aren’t already! Before setting the table for the chaotic preseason schedule ahead, it’s time to catch you up on the active summer for the Kings. Filled with trades, free-agent signings and re-signings, the Kings have a number of new faces that are projected to play prominent roles in the upcoming season.

To recap and refresh, the Kings first freed up $5,240,000 of cap space in a three-way trade with the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets. After five seasons, six seasons and two seasons with the Kings organization respectively, Sean Walker, Cal Petersen and Helge Grans were all traded to the Flyers along with the Kings 2024 second-round draft pick. In return, the Kings received forward Hayden Hodgson and defenseman Kevin Connauton. Connauton comes to the Kings with 360 NHL games under his belt, while Hodgson enters his seventh professional season with seven NHL games played in his career.

Next, the Kings re-signed their prized pick-up at the 2023 trade deadline Vladislav Gavrikov. Gavrikov and the Kings agreed on a two-year extension, carrying a $5.875M AAV. Gavrikov notched nine points (3-6=9) in 20 games with the Kings after coming over from the Blue Jackets in March earlier this year. The defensive pair of Gavrikov and Matt Roy was stout when they were paired together last season and the two are projected to play together to begin the season, solidifying the Kings’ top four blueliners.

Three weeks after the Gavrikov extension, the Kings traded Sean Durzi for a 2024 second-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes, again creating space in both the salary cap department and on the roster. Durzi departed the Kings having played 136 games, recording 65 points (12-53=65) over the past two seasons.

The biggest offseason move of course came on June 27th, just three days after the Durzi trade, when the Kings acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois via trade from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and the 2024 second-round pick from Arizona. Dubios, who was an impending RFA with the Jets, agreed to terms with the Kings on an 8-year, $8.5M AAV contract, helping strengthen the Kings down the middle. Dubois, the former third-overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, brings a combination of skill and grit as through 434 career games, Dubois has totaled 302 points and 383 penalty minutes throughout his career.