INSIDER: Live, Laught, Love

Not sure where the love is coming from more – Scott Laughton to Los Angeles or Los Angeles to Scott Laughton?

It’s been an absolute whirlwind of a month for Laughton.

Around the trade deadline, Laughton said his “mind was spinning” with the unknowns of what might happen at that time of the year. His deal was one of the latest to be approved around the deadline in the entire NHL, with formal confirmation not known, publicly at least, for a few hours after the deadline passed.

The Kings officially acquired Laughton from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6 and after a late, cross-country flight, he was in the lineup at Crypto.com Arena on March 7, as the Kings hosted Montreal. One of the fortunate ones in situations like this not to deal with visa issues. The next day, he was on a plane back East to begin a five-game roadtrip with his new club, kicking off a stretch where eight of Laughton’s first 11 games with the Kings came on the road.

Finally, over a month after he first arrived in Los Angeles, he’s had the chance to breath and learn what the inside of his house looks like.

Having some time with family, on a seven-game homestand, has started to make Los Angeles feel like exactly that – home.

“Being at home with family has been pretty nice after a pretty hectic month,” he said. “I think just being away so much, we were on the road in Toronto before I got dealt, so it’s really been nice to have that time to be able to settle in a little bit more.”

He’s certainly settling in at the right time.

Currently on a season-defining, seven-game homestand for the Kings, Laughton has found the back of the net twice, including the second goal in Monday’s critical 3-2 win over Nashville. His goal in the second period snapped a stretch of momentum for the Predators, helping the Kings to restore their lead and eventually work the game into overtime, ultimately winning via the shootout. On the ice, Laughton has been a good fit.

He’s got five goals and seven points in 16 games, playing a third-line role, offering stability at that position in the lineup. Among the 66 players around the NHL with at least 200 faceoffs taken since the date Laughton joined the Kings, he ranks second in the NHL at 60.1 percent. While Laughton doesn’t play a ton of 3-on-3 hockey, the Kings seem to play it every night and Laughton has a role – the opening faceoff. He’s won that a number of times to ensure his team begins with possession of the puck to start the overtime session.

Individually, while the sample size is small, Laughton leads the Kings goals per/60 and shots on goal per/60 in 5-on-5 situations. His possession numbers have been solid as well. Laughton ranks as one of the team’s best in terms of fewest high-danger chances against, per/60, when he is on the ice. He’s on the positive side of the ledger in most categories. He’s been quite effective for the Kings, at an important time of the season when they’ve needed him to be.

All coming one month after the biggest change he’s experienced yet in his NHL career. While it’s been different, Laughton is embracing it, the opportunity he has here and the way the organization has immediately made him feel comfortable.

“It’s definitely a big change, I haven’t played on the West Coast [in my career],” Laughton said today, speaking on TSN Radio, embedded below. “It’s been a little different, but it’s been amazing, honestly. The opportunity that I’ve been given here, I know [D.J. Smith] from juniors and he’s given me a pretty good leash and a pretty good runway here. The hockey aspect has been a ton of fun for me……the way the organization treats you here has been pretty special.”