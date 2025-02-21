Drew Doughty Wins Gold at 4 Nations Face-Off

Doughty, Team Canada, defeat Team USA 3-2 in championship game

GettyImages-2201093693
By Zach Dooley
@DooleyLAK LAKings.com

LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty collected another international honor, as he skated to victory at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, representing Team Canada. Joining Doughty was Kings Head Equipment Manager Darren Granger, with both winning a gold medal.

Doughty and his countrymates won the championship game in thrilling fashion, defeating the United States 3-2 in overtime on Thursday evening at TD Garden. Doughty finished the tournament with one assist and a +1 rating in four games played.

Entering the tournament, Doughty had Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 to his name, with a selection to the All-Tournament Team in 2014, along with a championship at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Add onto that a gold medal at the World Juniors and a silver at the World Championships and that’s a lot of hardware for a player who also has two Stanley Cups and a Norris Trophy to his name. Now, he adds a 4 Nations Face-Off gold medal to his already impressive resume of accolades.

For more on Doughty's tournament, visit LAKingsInsider.com.

