Drew Doughty, Team Canada Advance To 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game

Representing Team Canada, LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has advanced to the championship game of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, to be held on Thursday, February 20 at TD Garden in Boston, MA. The Canadians defeated Team Finland by a 5-3 margin in Monday's round-robin finale, ending that phase of the tournament with a 2-1-0 record, good for five points in the standings and a second-place finish.

Doughty appeared in all three games during round-robin play, collecting an assist in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against the United States. In total, he averaged 19:38 in time on ice with an even rating across the three games.

In the last six tournaments Doughty has represented Team Canada, he’s reached the gold-medal game now in all six. He has been victorious in four of the first five, including gold medals at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, as well as at the Olympic Winter Games in 2014 and 2010, his first three tournaments that were either best-on-best or close to it. Doughty also reached the gold-medal game at the 2009 IIHF World Championships, where he and Team Canada fell short by a goal versus Team Russia, as well as the 2008 World Juniors, when he and his teammates won gold in overtime versus Sweden, on route to being named as the tournament’s best defenseman.

Thursday's championship game between Team USA and Team Canada will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States, with the matchup beginning at 5 PM Pacific.