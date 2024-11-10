Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the LA Kings

Native American Heritage Month Resources
Educate
- Native American Heritage Month was designated to be the month of November by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.
- Los Angeles’ Indigenous communities include the Tongva, Fernandeno Tataviam, Ventureno Chumash and over 200 different tribes who were the first to settle in the region.
- USA men’s hockey player Clarence “Taffy” Abel was the first Native American athlete to be a flag bearer at the Olympics when he carried the flag in 1924 Winter Olympics. He would also become the first Native American to win a medal at the winter games.
- Abby Roque, a Wahnapitae First Nation member,became the first Indigenous woman to represent Team USA in women’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Celebrate
- Purchase your ticket to the LA Kings Native American Heritage Night Presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on November 16.
- Visit “Becoming Los Angeles” at the Natural History Museum to learn about Native American population in LA.
- Attend the 18th Annual LA SKINS FEST on November 19th – 24th at the TCL Chinese Theater, which showcases the rising talent in Native American filmmaking.
Act
- Visit the Kuruvungna Village Springs & Cultural Center, which is dedicated to preserving the heritage site and educating the public about the history.
- Support Indigenous and Native-owned businesses like: