4/4 FINAL - Kings 2, Sharks 1

The LA Kings skated to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday evening at SAP Center, as they completed the sweep of their final set of back-to-back games this season.

Forward Akil Thomas scored his first career NHL goal, the eventual game-winning goal, while forward Adrian Kempe also scored in the victory, his 25th goal of the 2023-24 season. Kings goaltender David Rittich secured the victory between the pipes, as the Kings moved two points closer towards securing a playoff berth.

For more from tonight's game, including post-game quotes from Thomas, forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and Head Coach Jim Hiller, check out the full game recap on LAKingsInsider.com.