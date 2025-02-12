Doughty, Kempe Represent Kings at 4 Nations Face-Off

The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Adrian Kempe (Sweden) and defenseman Drew Doughty (Canada) at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The tournament runs from February 12 - 20, with games taking place in Montreal, QC and Boston, MA. Kempe and Doughty will play against each other in the tournament opener tonight in Montreal before the United States and Finland begin their tournament tomorrow evening.

Kempe is participating in his first best-on-best international tournament after previously competing in the IIHF World Championships on four occasions, winning a gold medal in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2024. Doughty has won gold at the Winter Olympics twice and the World Cup of Hockey once and also won a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships. Doughty was named to the Olympic All-Star team in 2014.

Kempe and Doughty will be joined by a pair of Kings staff members at the tournament. Kings Goaltending Coach Mike Buckley is on the coaching staff for Team USA, while Head Equipment Manager Darren Granger is on the training staff for Team Canada.

The full tournament schedule is shown below -

4 Nations Face-Off Schedule

February 12 - Sweden vs. Canada, 5:00 PM Pacific (TNT, MAX)

February 13 - Finland vs. United States, 5:00 APM Pacific (ESPN, ESPN+)

February 15 - Sweden vs. Finland, 10:200 AM Pacific (ABC, ESPN+)

February 15 - Canada vs. United States, 5:00 PM Pacific (ABC, ESPN+)

February 17 - Finland vs. Canada, 10:00 AM Pacific (TNT, MAX)

February 17 - United States vs. Sweden, 5:00 PM Pacific (TNT, MAX)

February 20 - Championship Game, 5:00 PM Pacific (ESPN, ESPN+)

All games will be broadcast nationally in the United States, with games split between ABC, ESPN and TNT. Doughty and Kempe square off on February 12 at 5 PM Pacific on TNT and MAX. Both players will also play on ABC on Saturday, a doubleheader in Montreal, and TNT on Monday, a doubleheader in Boston. Should either or both qualify for the championship game, it will be broadcast on ESPN on Thursday, 2/20 from Boston.

