RECAP: Kings 1, Oilers 0, 4/11

The LA Kings moved one step closer to the postseason, as they skated to a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the final home game of the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles opened the scoring 7:34 into the game, as forward Artemi Panarin got the hosts on the board. Panarin worked the puck off of Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard at his own blueline and quickly went the other direction on a breakaway. Panarin moved into the slot and buried his shot top shelf, past Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram, for his 28th goal of the season and the early 1-0 lead.

The second and third periods both came and went without a goal, with Panarin's marker holding up as the lone tally of the game. Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg made 11 saves in the third period, bringing his total to 27 in total for the game, as he recorded his third shutout of the season to seal the one-goal win over Edmonton.

The game was Anze Kopitar's final regular-season home game, with the captain set to retire following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Hear from Forsberg, forward Anze Kopitar and Interim Head Coach D.J. Smith following today's victory.