Three things - Jets fall behind early

The Winnipeg Jets gave up three first period goals and fell to the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Thursday night at American Airlines Center. Winnipeg (37-16-5) dropped two points behind Dallas for first place in the Central but still have four games in hand. Vladislav Namestnikov scored on the power play ending a twelve-game drought and that turned out to be the only time the Jets lit the lamp tonight. Winnipeg will continue their three-game trip Saturday afternoon in Raleigh when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes.

LESS THAN IDEAL START

After outscoring their opposition 6-2 in the first period during their two game homestand, the Jets were down 3-0 after 20 minutes to the Stars. Winnipeg turned the puck over in their own end before Jason Robertson scored the first goal of the night and then allowed two goals 1:36 apart at the end of the opening frame. Winnipeg has been struggling to find their game at even strength and Dallas took advantage of that, the Stars had eight high danger scoring chances compared to the Jets one.

“It was just some mental mistakes there. Missed coverage, bad change, turnover and you know,” said Dylan DeMelo

“You're playing a team like that they're make you pay.”

TOUGH TO CRACK STARS

The Jets have owned the Central Division with a 16-4-1 record but have dropped all three games to Dallas this season being outscored 9-3. Dallas has ended Jets winning streaks of three, five and four games so far with the final meeting of the regular season on April 11 in Texas.

“We haven’t brought our “A” game against them. There’s just not enough guys tonight and the other games that have brought their “A” game,” said Rick Bowness.

“A B-game isn’t going to beat them, and they’ve played better than we have.”

LOST VILARDI

Gabe Vilardi didn’t play a lot tonight, just 10:31 and Bowness revealed that the Jets forward was dealing with an upper body injury and that there is concern that Vilardi won’t be able to play against Carolina on Saturday. Namestnikov was moved up to the top line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor to fill in for the 24-year-old.

“I’m ready to play wherever they need me,” said Namestnikov.

“It’s nice playing with two offensive minded players. It was fun.”