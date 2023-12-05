GROUND CONTROL | Hurling Insults with Kevin Sawyer

Murat Ates of The Athletic joins us to start the show this week! Jamie and Murat chat about Nino Niederreiter's new contract, forging connections with athletes, and more.

Then Kevin Sawyer from TSN joins us to chat about being an enforcer in the NHL, hilarious stories from his hockey career, and working Jets games with Dan Robertson and Dennis Beyak.

Stay tuned for the end of the interview, for the first edition of Playground Insults — where Jamie and Kevin hurl insults at each other until someone laughs!

