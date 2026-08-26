NHL Announces Updated Start Times for Islanders Games

Six Islanders games in 2026-27 season will have new start times

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League announced changes to start times in the 2026-27 season. Six New York Islanders games were effected by the announcement.

Tickets to every Islanders matchup at UBS Arena are available through Ticketmaster.com. See the Islanders Promotional Schedule here.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to enjoy exclusive benefits like priority access to 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, Meet the Team, and the State of Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit newyorkislanders.com/member or call 888-694-7537.

See below for Islanders game-time updates:

The Oct. 6, 2026 game at NY Rangers is now at 8 pm (previously 7 pm).

The Oct. 31, 2026 game vs Edmonton is now at 2 pm (previously 3:30 pm).

The Dec. 3, 2026 game at Philadelphia is now at 7:30 pm (previously 7 pm).

The Jan. 28, 2027 game at Carolina is now at 6:30 pm (previously 7 pm).

The Feb. 1, 2027 game at Florida is now 2 pm (previously 1 pm).

The Mar. 30, 2027 game vs Carolina is now 7:30 pm (previously 7 pm).

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