New York Islanders Fans Select Navy Lighthouse as Winning Design Concept for 2027-28 Third Jersey

The New York Islanders are proud to announce the winner of the organization’s inaugural fan-driven Third Jersey design contest. After an unprecedented engagement campaign that saw 80,490 design submissions, the fans have spoken, selecting the Navy Lighthouse as the team's third jersey concept for the 2027-28 season. This selection marks a historic milestone as the first time in National Hockey League history that a franchise has turned to its fanbase to assist in designing an official on-ice sweater.

With the winning concept finalized, the Islanders and Fanatics will begin the collaborative process of refining the digital submission into a full, NHL-ready kit. During this stage, the team will review the additional design ideas submitted by fans during the voting process to continue to refine and enhance the 2027-28 official third jersey. The final version of the uniform will maintain the integrity of the winning design while meeting all league standards for its debut on the ice at UBS Arena during the 2027-28 season.