New York Islanders Fans Select Navy Lighthouse as Winning Design Concept for 2027-28 Third Jersey

Navy Lighthouse jersey design concept to be worn in 2027-28 season

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By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are proud to announce the winner of the organization’s inaugural fan-driven Third Jersey design contest. After an unprecedented engagement campaign that saw 80,490 design submissions, the fans have spoken, selecting the Navy Lighthouse as the team's third jersey concept for the 2027-28 season. This selection marks a historic milestone as the first time in National Hockey League history that a franchise has turned to its fanbase to assist in designing an official on-ice sweater.

With the winning concept finalized, the Islanders and Fanatics will begin the collaborative process of refining the digital submission into a full, NHL-ready kit. During this stage, the team will review the additional design ideas submitted by fans during the voting process to continue to refine and enhance the 2027-28 official third jersey. The final version of the uniform will maintain the integrity of the winning design while meeting all league standards for its debut on the ice at UBS Arena during the 2027-28 season.

Barzal Reveals Third Jersey Vote Winner

The designer of the winning concept will be honored by the organization with a team-signed version of the new jersey and will receive tickets to attend its official on-ice debut during the 2027-28 season. 

“The Islanders would like to thank every fan who contributed a design, shared their feedback, and participated in the voting process to help shape the future of the franchise’s visual identity,’’ said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “This contest was launched to break down traditional barriers, giving the fans a direct voice in shaping our new look. We are excited to move forward and create the full uniform that our fanbase will be proud to call theirs.”

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