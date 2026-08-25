New York Islanders Promotional Giveaways Include Schaefer, Sorokin Bobbleheads; Exclusive Home Opener T-Shirt

The New York Islanders announced today the official 2026-27 Promotional Schedule, filled with fan-favorite giveaways and new promotions. The season is set to feature items including bobbleheads for Matthew Schaefer and Ilya Sorokin, as well as an exclusive Home Opener t-shirt. The schedule kicks off on October 3 and continues with a variety of special promotions throughout the season. Highlights include:

Home Opener (October 3): Wear your blue and orange proudly as all fans in attendance will receive an exclusive New York Islanders t-shirt, presented by UBS.

Military Appreciation Night (November 7): Honor our armed forces with an exclusive Islanders camo hat, presented by Ford, for the first 10,000 fans.

Ilya Sorokin Bobblehead Night (November 27): Get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 30. All fans in attendance will receive this collector's item, presented by UBS.

GOAT USA Night and Ornament Giveaway (December 1): Arrive early to secure a one-of-a-kind Chuck the Goat Ornament, courtesy of GOAT USA for the first 10,000 fans.

Matthew Schaefer Bobblehead Night (February 13): Get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 48. All fans in attendance will receive this collector's item, presented by Northwell.

Star Wars Day (March 7): Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Star Wars™ with the New York Islanders. The first 10,000 fans will receive a limited-edition bucket hat, courtesy of Dime Commercial Bank.

In addition to these promotions, the Islanders will have a variety of Heritage Celebrations, Community Outings, and Special Ticket Packages throughout the season, aimed at honoring our diverse fans across Isles Nation and celebrating all those who make our community so incredible. Keep an eye on the promotional schedule for new additions, including unique brand crossovers, talent appearances, and women in sports celebrations.

View the full 2026-27 Promotional Schedule here.