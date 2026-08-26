Islanders 2026-27 ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced

The NHL, ESPN and Turner Sports announced the league's national TV schedule on Wednesday, with the New York Islanders scheduled to play 10 games across national platforms in the 2026-27 regular season.

The Islanders will have two games as an exclusive ESPN broadcast, five as exclusive ESPN+/Disney+/HULU broadcasts and three games exclusively on TNT.

Tickets to every Islanders matchup at UBS Arena are available through Ticketmaster.com. See the Islanders Promotional Schedule here.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to enjoy exclusive benefits like priority access to 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, Meet the Team, and the State of Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit newyorkislanders.com/member or call 888-694-7537.

See below for the Islanders' full national schedule:

Oct. 6, 2026 - New York Islanders @ New York Rangers (ESPN)

Oct. 22, 2026 - LA Kings @ New York Islanders (ESPN+, Disney+, HULU)

Nov. 5, 2026 - Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders (ESPN+, Disney+, HULU)

Nov. 12, 2026 - New York Islanders @ LA Kings (ESPN+, Disney+, HULU)

Dec. 3, 2026 - New York Islanders @ Philadelphia Flyers (ESPN+, Disney+, HULU)

Jan. 13, 2027 - Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

Jan. 28, 2027 - New York Islanders @ Carolina Hurricanes (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

Mar. 7, 2027 - Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

Mar. 15, 2027 - New York Islanders @ Boston Bruins (ESPN)

Mar. 30, 2027 - Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders (ESPN+, Disney+, HULU)