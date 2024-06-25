Bossy legacy lives on through memorial fund advancing awareness of lung cancer

Josiane Bossy, three years Tanya's senior, knew her father much more as a family man than an NHL superstar.
"I never really grew up being that much of a hockey fan," she told Newsday in February during the final days of an auction when she put her half of her father's memorabilia up for bid, Tanya choosing to keep her souvenirs. "I know this sounds maybe a little bit weird to some people, but for me, Dad was Dad."
It was only after her father's death that Josiane really gained an appreciation of what he had accomplished in hockey.
"It really touched me to see how many people he touched and how many people loved him, literally," she said.
The Heritage Auctions sale of 144 items drew great interest, Bossy's 1980 and 1981 Stanley Cup rings, the highlight pieces, selling for nearly a half-million dollars combined. In all, the collection realized more than $750,000, almost exactly double the preauction estimate.
On her website, Josiane is working on a variety of projects that promote the career, legacy and memorial fund of her father, who from his first days on NHL ice in 1977 quickly became one of the purest goal-scorers in NHL history.
The Montreal native scored a record 53 goals in his maiden season with the Islanders, earning the 1978 Calder Trophy voted as the League's top rookie. Never had a first-year player scored at least 50 goals, but Bossy accurately predicted to Islanders general manager Bill Torrey that he'd do exactly that.