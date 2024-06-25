Bossy legacy lives on through memorial fund advancing awareness of lung cancer

Mike Bossy was lost to cancer so quickly, he didn't have time to say goodbye to everyone in his life who mattered.

But there is no one who Bossy touched during his Hockey Hall of Fame career -- family, teammates, friends and fans -- who didn't tell him how much he meant.

There is no one who Bossy thrilled who hasn't related a cherished memory or a story about a favorite goal scored by the four-time 1980s New York Islanders Stanley Cup champion, either in conversation with the legendary forward or since his death April 15, 2022.

Lost to lung cancer, one of the most electrifying, creative offensive talents in the NHL had just six months from the diagnosis of his disease in October 2021 until his final day at age 65.