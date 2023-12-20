3 Takeaways: Special Teams and Sorokin Lead Isles Past Oilers 3-1

The New York Islanders continued their incredible home run against the Edmonton Oilers, picking up a 3-1 win on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals, while Simon Holmstrom continued his reign as the shorthanded king, as the Isles improved to 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Oilers on home ice. In the process, the Islanders extended their home point streak to nine games.

“Good, solid game, start to finish,” Lee said. “They had a nice play off the start, but after that settled in and played a really good hockey game, kind of one of those ones where we had big kills, big power-play moments, obviously a shorthanded goal and just good five on five play.”

Leon Draisaitl scored the lone for the Oilers, who dropped their third straight game. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30-of-31 in the win, while Stuart Skinner stopped 18-of-21 in the loss.