3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Valuable Point in 3-2 SO loss to Rangers

Brock Nelson scores twice, but Islanders let 2-1 lead slip in the third period

3Takeaways_Away_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders salvaged an important point in a 3-2 SO loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. 

Brock Nelson scored twice in the second period after Braden Schneider scored shorthanded, but Artemi Panarin scored to force overtime with under five minutes left in regulation. The Islanders were stoned by Shesterkin on all three opportunities in the shootout, while Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net to take the two points for the Rangers.

Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves in his first start since Apr. 1, while Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves. With the shootout loss, the Isles' winning streak ended at six games, but their point streak reached seven games (6-0-1). 

“There was a lot on the line for both teams, it was really intense,” Brock Nelson said. “We’re fighting for every point we get.”

The Islanders (90 points) earned an important point in the standings, as every point matters in the crucial stretch as the Islanders fight to make the postseason. The Islanders can clinch a playoff spot if the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings lose in regulation. 

"It's a big point for us," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We would have loved to have those two points, don't get me wrong, but at the same time it was a hard-fought game for both teams. We felt like we could have had that game on our side."

Recap: Islanders at Rangers 4.13.24

ISLES LET LEAD SLIP, SALVAGE ONE POINT IN THE SHOOTOUT

The Islanders showed grit in a high-stakes contest but let a 2-1 lead slip in allowing the Rangers to force overtime as they ultimately fell in a shootout. 

Brock Nelson scored a pair of second period goals to create a 2-1 advantage with Kyle Palmieri and Hudson Fasching each earning two assists, but the Rangers scored the equalizer with a power-play goal with 4:17 left in the third, as Artemi Panarin’s snapshot off the draw beat Sorokin.

In an action-packed overtime, the Islanders outshot the Rangers 4-0 in three-on-three hockey. Perhaps their best chance was Mathew Barzal’s shot with seven seconds left in overtime, but he was robbed by Igor Shesterkin with a flashy glove save.

The Islanders weren’t able to generate much in their opportunities on the man advantage, as their power play went 0-for-5 in the contest.

"Our power play didn't do a very good job," Roy said. "We didn't move that puck well, but to give the Rangers credit though, they put a lot of pressure on us."

The Islanders gave up several shorthanded chances in the span of a double minor. Mat Barzal drew a boarding penalty with 13 seconds left in the double minor in the second period, creating a brief 5-on-3 for the Islanders, but they weren’t able to convert.

The Rangers broke through shorthanded, as Braden Schneider’s initial shot was saved by Sorokin, but he was able to bury his own rebound, breaking open the scoring at 4:33 of the second period. The goal interrupted a 36-game streak where the Isles have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Shortly after, Pierre Engvall found the back of the net with a one-timer but was disallowed after a coach’s challenge for offside.

With a 2-1 lead after Nelson’s pair of goals, the Islanders showed grit in the third period, with several opportunities to take a two-goal lead. Adam Pelech was awarded a penalty shot late in the third period, his first opportunity of his eight-year NHL career, but Shesterkin stoned him to keep it a one-goal game. It marked the second penalty shot in the last two games against the Rangers, as Barzal’s penalty shot was also denied by Shesterkin on Tuesday.

"We had a of looks, created a lot of great chances in the third period," Anders Lee said. "Shesterkin made some great saves and so did Ilya for us, so it was a pretty good hockey game."

NYR 3 vs NYI 2 (SO): Patrick Roy

NELSON POTS TWO GOALS 

Brock Nelson led the way offensively, potting a pair of second period goals for the Islanders to tie the game and take a lead into the third.  

Down 1-0, Nelson batted the puck in midair and put it on net, which was knocked away by Shesterkin. Nelson stuck with it, taking another shot from behind the goal line which banked off of Shesterkin’s skate and into the net to tie the game at one apiece at 11:42 of the second period.

Late in the second period, Hudson Fasching’s wraparound attempt went wide but Nelson was there to deposit the puck past Shesterkin to take a 2-1 advantage with 28 seconds remaining in the frame.  

Nelson entered the contest in a bit of a slump, with one goal in his last 16 games, but he came alive offensively in a huge game. He netted his sixth multi-goal game of the season with his 31st and 32nd of the season. 

With his 273rd career goal, Nelson passed John Tavares for sole possession of seventh all time in goals in franchise history.

NYI@NYR: Nelson scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

LINEUP CHANGES

Hudson Fasching drew into the lineup for Simon Holmstrom, playing for the first time since Apr. 1. He made an impact on a line with Nelson and Palmieri, recording two assists and one blocked shot in 13:22 TOI. 

Fasching’s wraparound chance in the second period led to Nelson’s goal to make it 2-1 in the second period. 

“I thought he played really well," Roy said of Fasching. "He made a really nice play on that second goal. I thought he brought some physicality along the wall to get the puck out. I was very pleased with his game."

With a pair of assists, Fasching’s multi-point outing marks his second of the season and lifts him to 13 points (4G, 9A) through 44 games on the year. 

Noah Dobson (upper-body, day to day) missed his first game of the season. Robert Bortuzzo, who was a healthy scratch on Thursday, skated with Mike Reilly and recorded a team-high seven shots and two shots in 15:05 TOI. 

NEXT GAME

The Islanders will take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday in their penultimate game of the regular season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 3, Islanders 2 SO

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 3-2 SO loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Out vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Canadiens 2 OT

3 Takeaways: Isles Edge Canadiens 3-2 in OT with Resilient Performance

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canadiens 

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Sasha Roopchand

The Bridgeport Report: Apr. 10, 2024

This Day in Isles History: April 10

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Rangers 2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 4-2 Win Over Rangers

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 8, 2024

This Day in Isles History: April 8

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Predators 0

3 Takeaways: Varlamov, Isles Shut Out Predators 2-0

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Predators

Cal Clutterbuck Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2