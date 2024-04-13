3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Valuable Point in 3-2 SO loss to Rangers

The New York Islanders salvaged an important point in a 3-2 SO loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Brock Nelson scored twice in the second period after Braden Schneider scored shorthanded, but Artemi Panarin scored to force overtime with under five minutes left in regulation. The Islanders were stoned by Shesterkin on all three opportunities in the shootout, while Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net to take the two points for the Rangers.

Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves in his first start since Apr. 1, while Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves. With the shootout loss, the Isles' winning streak ended at six games, but their point streak reached seven games (6-0-1).

“There was a lot on the line for both teams, it was really intense,” Brock Nelson said. “We’re fighting for every point we get.”

The Islanders (90 points) earned an important point in the standings, as every point matters in the crucial stretch as the Islanders fight to make the postseason. The Islanders can clinch a playoff spot if the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings lose in regulation.

"It's a big point for us," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "We would have loved to have those two points, don't get me wrong, but at the same time it was a hard-fought game for both teams. We felt like we could have had that game on our side."