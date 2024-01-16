3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-0 to Wild 

The New York Islanders were shut out 5-0 by the Minnesota Wild on Monday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Mats Zuccarello (1G, 1A), Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek (2G) and Marcus Foligno powered the offense for Minnesota while the Islanders were shut out for the third time this season.

“I didn't like our effort at all,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “I didn't think we were 100% committed to playing the game the right way right from the start, and just kind of snowballed as we went along.”

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 32 shots in 40 minutes, as he appeared in his career-long 11th straight game. Ken Appleby replaced him in the third period, making six of eight saves, in his first NHL action since Jan. 25, 2018 and first as an Islander.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for his 552nd win, moving past Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time goalie wins list.

The Islanders extended their winless skid against the Wild to six games (0-5-1) and are 0-2-0 on their four-game road trip.