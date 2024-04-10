3 Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 4-2 Win Over Rangers

The New York Islanders held onto a late lead and as a result held onto third place in the Metropolitan Division, beating the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

Mike Reilly, Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri scored first period goals for the Islanders, and Noah Dobson had two assists, providing enough of a lead for the Isles to grind their way to their fifth-straight win. Chris Kreider and Adam Fox scored power-play goals in the second period, but that’s as close as the Rangers game. Anders Lee’s empty-netter rounded out the scoring. Semyon Varlamov stopped 32-of-34 in the win, while Igor Shesterkin stopped 25-of-28 in the loss.

With the win, the Islanders (87 points) stay in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points clear of the Washington Capitals (85 points), who moved into the second wild card after beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

“We’ve been through a lot this year,” Horvat said. “We just keep plugging away and proving people wrong and just keep gutting it out all the way to the end here. We still have to win hockey games here down the stretch and it’s not going to be easy and we have to be at our best.”