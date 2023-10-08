News Feed

VGK Sign Forward Jakub Demek to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Fourth-round pick in 2021 currently in Henderson training camp

VEGAS (October 8, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 8, that the team has signed forward Jakub Demek to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Demek, a native of Kosice, Slovakia, most recently participated with the Golden Knights during the team’s rookie tournament and training camp in Vegas and is currently in camp with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL). The forward spent parts of two seasons playing in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers. In Edmonton, he appeared in 55 games during the 2021-22 regular season and finished with 54 points (20 G, 34 A). In postseason play, Demek and the Oil Kings were awarded the Ed Chynoweth Cup as champions of the WHL in 2022. During the 2023 WHL Playoffs with Kamloops, Demek played in each of the team’s 14 games and recorded 11 points (4 G, 7 A).

Prior to playing in North America, the 6-4 forward represented Slovakia at multiple tournaments internationally and played in his home country. Demek was drafted by Vegas in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Jakub Demek, Forward
Birthplace: Kosice, SVK
Height: 6-4
Weight: 210 lbs.
Age: 20
Shoots: Left
Notes:
-Spent two seasons in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings (2021-22) and the Kamloops Blazers (2022-23)
-Won the Ed Chynoweth Cup as champions of the WHL with the Oil Kings in 2022
-Drafted by Vegas in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

