VGK Select Trevor Connelly in the First Round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

VEGAS (June 28, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights have selected Trevor Connelly 19th overall in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Connelly, a forward from Tustin, California, played with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL during the 2023-24 season. Appearing in 52 contests, Connelly recorded 78 points (31 G, 47 A) and was named to the USHL Second All-Star Team and the WJAC-19 All-Star Team. The 18-year-old earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a silver medal at the 2024 U18 World Junior Championship with team U.S.A. Connelly finished his Team U.S.A. U19 2023-24 campaign as a bronze medalist for the WJAC-19 after posting 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in six games.

Trevor Connelly, Forward

Birthplace: Tustin, CA, USA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 161 lbs.

Age: 18

Shoots: Left

Notes:

- Recorded 78 points (31 G, 47 A) in 52 contests in the 2023-24 season with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL

- Named to the USHL Second All-Star Team and the WJAC-19 All-Star Team during 2023-24 season

- Earned a bronze medal (2024) at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a silver medal (2024) at the U18 World Junior Championship with Team U.S.A.

- Finished his Team U.S.A. U19 2023-24 campaign as a bronze medalist for the WJAC-19 after posting 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in six games

- Drafted by the Golden Knights in the first round (19th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

