VGK Mobile App FAQ

You can purchase a KnightTime+ subscription ($69.99) to stream live VGK games produced by Scripps Sports if you are in the Vegas Golden Knights TV territory (NV, AZ, ID, MT, MY, and certain counties in CA, NE). Outside of the TV Territory, locally broadcast games are available for streaming via ESPN+. Nationally broadcast games will be available on ESPN, ABC, TNT or via each networks’ streaming service platform(s).