VGK Mobile App FAQ

Is the app free?

Yes! The VGK Mobile App is free to download and available to fans of all ages, anywhere in the world.

On what devices is the app available?

The VGK Mobile App is available for download on iOS and Android devices via the App and Google Play stores.

How do I access my tickets?

Click the ticket icon in the bottom right corner of the home screen. First, you will be prompted to create a VGK mobile app account. After creating an app login, you will be prompted to link your AXS ticketing account. Log in using your AXS credentials to access your tickets in the Official VGK Mobile App.

Do I still need the AXS app to purchase tickets or scan into games?

The VGK Mobile App is your new home for all things Vegas Golden Knights. You will be able to purchase, transfer, and access tickets for entry to T-Mobile Arena via this app.

Can I use the VGK mobile app to watch games live?

You can purchase a KnightTime+ subscription ($69.99) to stream live VGK games produced by Scripps Sports if you are in the Vegas Golden Knights TV territory (NV, AZ, ID, MT, MY, and certain counties in CA, NE). Outside of the TV Territory, locally broadcast games are available for streaming via ESPN+. Nationally broadcast games will be available on ESPN, ABC, TNT or via each networks’ streaming service platform(s).

