VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving

VGK Foundation was busy making holiday season merry & bright for the community

Smiths_zk_2023-12-11_091
By Rachel Boorse

Throughout the holiday season, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation emphasized giving back to the Las Vegas community. The 12 Knights of Giving campaign saw the team visit 11 charities and organizations in the greater Vegas area, supporting local schools and hospitals, youth hockey clinics, toy drives, food drives and more.

Wasden Elementary School Holiday Visit
On Dec. 5, Chance and select cast members visited Wasden Elementary School to pass out candy canes and VGK merch to students, teachers and staff members. Chance and cast also went around to specific classrooms to teach lessons and encourage no homework.

Cambridge Rec Center Ball Hockey Clinic
On Dec. 8, Director of Youth Hockey and Fan Development Sheri Hudspeth led a ball hockey clinic for youth at Cambridge Recreation Center. Kids who participated in the event received hockey sticks and hockey balls donated by the VGK Foundation.

Las Ventanas Holiday Party
On Dec. 11, VGK Foundation planned a holiday party in collaboration with Las Ventanas at Summerlin for their residents. The senior citizens received bobbleheads, yearbooks, and brunch in addition to playing a round of bingo with rinkside reporter Ashali Vise leading the game.

Smiths Grocery Surprise and Delight
Also on Dec. 11, Golden Knights players Ivan Barbashev, William Karlsson and William Carrier traded their skates for the day to cash out customers and help bag groceries. VGK Foundation treated holiday shoppers to $100 towards their groceries.

Desert Breeze Rec Center & Three Square Food Distribution
On Dec. 14, in partnership with Desert Breeze Rec Center, Three Square Food Distribution and VGK Foundation, Vegas locals were provided holiday meals. Players Keegan Kolesar, Paul Cotter, Nicolas Roy, Logan Thompson, Nicolas Hague and Chandler Stephenson helped distribute the meals into the cars and chatted with fans.

UMC Pediatric Hospital Visit
Also on Dec. 14, Vegas Golden Knights players and the VGK Foundation went to UMC to hand out gifts for children in the hospital during the holidays. The VGK Foundation donated a Go Kart, a portable video game kiosk, for children to use as they reside in the hospital.

La Bonita Grocery Surprise and Delight
Who doesn’t love free groceries? On Dec. 15, Chance and cast members visited La Bonita Grocery store in North Las Vegas to hand out 300 gift cards paying for locals’ groceries.

News Feed

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic
Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023

Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023
Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break

Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023
Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship

Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023
Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning

Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Golden Knights Power Past Senators with 6-3 Victory

Golden Knights Power Past Senators with 6-3 Victory
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2023
Golden Knights Surpass Flames, 5-4

Golden Knights Surpass Flames, 5-4
Golden Knights Outlast Sharks with 5-4 Shootout Win

Golden Knights Outlast Sharks with 5-4 Shootout Win
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 10, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 10, 2023
Golden Knights Rout Stars, 6-1

Golden Knights Rout Stars, 6-1
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2023