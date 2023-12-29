VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving

Throughout the holiday season, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation emphasized giving back to the Las Vegas community. The 12 Knights of Giving campaign saw the team visit 11 charities and organizations in the greater Vegas area, supporting local schools and hospitals, youth hockey clinics, toy drives, food drives and more.

Wasden Elementary School Holiday Visit

On Dec. 5, Chance and select cast members visited Wasden Elementary School to pass out candy canes and VGK merch to students, teachers and staff members. Chance and cast also went around to specific classrooms to teach lessons and encourage no homework.