VEGAS (December 6, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 6, the launch of an interactive AI-driven chatbot as a customer service tool on vegasgoldenknights.com powered by Theta EdgeCloud. The chatbot, named **Sir Lancelbot**, was created using technology provided by Theta Labs, a Proud Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The platform will utilize AI to answer fan inquiries at any time, day or night, about upcoming games, tickets, broadcasts, stats, merchandise and other curated team news and information.

“This collaboration will enhance the fan experience on our website and allow us to offer even better customer engagement,” said Kerry Bubolz, Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with Theta Labs and the opportunity to utilize their state-of-the-art EdgeCloud AI technology.”

Fans can interact with the chatbot by asking questions like "Catch me up on last night’s game" or "Where can I find tickets for Theme Knights?" and getting comprehensive answers using the most up-to-date information available. This collaboration between the Golden Knights and Theta Network aims to enhance fan engagement and provide a unique, interactive experience for supporters of the team.

“By integrating a highly specialized Agentic AI with RAG chatbot built on the most advanced LLMs into vegasgoldenknights.com, we will be enabling a completely new type of fan experience that is highly responsive, immersive, entertaining, and engaging,” said Mitch Liu, CEO and co-founder of Theta Labs. “Immersive experiences for entertainment and fan engagement are two of the most powerful applications for generative AI and it is fantastic to be powering one of the best hockey teams in the country. We are thrilled to continue our working relationship with the Golden Knights after last year’s success with digital collectibles and IRL fan benefits.”

As part of the continued partnership, Theta Labs is also featured with an in-ice logo at T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights home games.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THETA LABS

Theta Labs is the leading provider of decentralized cloud infrastructure for AI, media and entertainment powered by a global network of 30,000 distributed edge nodes and a native blockchain. Backed by Samsung, Sony, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments and CAA, Theta is among the top 10 DePIN blockchains by market capitalization on Coingecko and top AI tokens on Binance.com, Recently launched Theta EdgeCloud is the first hybrid cloud-edge computing AI platform with over 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power.

