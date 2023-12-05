‘VGK Classics’ Featured on KnightTime+

Vegas Golden Knights fans can relive some of the most memorable moments in team history beginning today with the launch of “VGK Classics” on KnightTime+. KnightTime+ subscribers will have access to some of the best games in team history to watch on-demand on the platform, beginning with the first regular-season game in team history, October 6, 2017 at Dallas.

Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy provide the call for this historic event, played in Dallas just days after the 1 October tragedy. Current Golden Knights William Carrier, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Brayden McNabb are among the names VGK fans will recognize in the lineup in this one-goal game that comes down to the final minutes.

A new VGK Classic game will be unveiled on KnightTime+ every other week for the rest of the season. In the coming weeks and months fans will be able to experience moments like Shea Theodore’s late game-winner against Tampa Bay, Karlsson’s iconic between-the-legs goal, and the first home playoff series in team history.

KnightTime+ is available on the web, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox and Android. A $69.99 annual subscription gives fans access to VGK Classics and other exclusive content, plus the ability to stream all locally televised Golden Knights games within the team’s TV territory.