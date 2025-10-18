Vegas Skaters Turn Cancer Upside Down with the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation

Figure skaters and hockey players joined forces to support the Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer events on Oct. 11 and 12 at City National Arena to raise over $47,000.

Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer is an event created by the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The event travels to different arenas to raise money for cancer research and funding. Scott Hamilton is an Olympic figure skater and cancer survivor. Hamilton lost his mom to breast cancer, and he created the foundation in her memory and spirit in 2014.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $30,000 to support the various Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer events over the weekend and to help those affected by cancer.

“This is our fourth year here in Vegas, partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation,” said Kim Volante, National Outreach Manager for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. “The support that we get from the VGK Foundation and George McPhee is just incredible.”

Skaters around the valley were invited to create and share their personal fundraising pages weeks before the event. Multiple figure skaters and hockey players raised over $1,000, with the top skater raising $2,760.

“Individuals register with us and go out into their community to talk about why funding cancer research matters to them,” said Volante. “Each of our events is a little different, but what they all have in common is that they bring us together on the ice, as we celebrate and bring the figure skating and the hockey communities together to turn cancer upside down.”

Throughout the weekend, there were numerous events, including a Frozen 5k, Hockey Clinic and Ice Show. On Saturday, participants skated 35 laps on the ice, which is the equivalent of running a 5k.

This year, a new addition to the event was a special hockey clinic for the top hockey fundraising participants.

“Scott Hamilton asked me if I wanted to run a hockey clinic for him at this event in Vegas, and it was the easiest yes for me,” said Nam Nguyen, two-time Canadian national champion in figure skating, hockey coach and Sk8 to Elimin8 show guest. “I've been working with hockey players for the last three years, and it was a neat opportunity for me to come work with players in Vegas.”

On Sunday, figure skaters who raised money were able to participate in a group number in the ice show, with some of the top fundraisers even performing solo routines. Olympic bronze medalist, six-time Grand Prix medalist, and two-time U.S. national champion, Gracie Gold also joined the show as a guest.

“Figure skating is my special interest, my passion and then it became my job,” said Gold. “To get to do it for such a good cause, that's really the best of both worlds. Most people have their job, and then they can do charity, but to combine both, it's a dream.”

For weeks leading up to the event, skaters continued to exceed all fundraising goals and raise thousands of dollars for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, with some of the funds even donated within the city.

“The funds that we raise support CARES National Cancer Research Grants, and 30 percent stays locally in Vegas with Cure for the Kids,” said Volante. “Cure for the Kids is the only childhood pediatric cancer treatment center in the entire state of Nevada. This year, we have currently raised over $47,000 and will keep accepting donations for at least another two weeks.”

The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is committed to funding advanced cancer research while supporting all cancer patients and survivors.

“I think cancer is something that affects us all, not just in figure skating and hockey, but universally,” said Nguyen. “It is for a good cause, and Gracie Gold and I are honored to be here supporting Scott Hamilton.”

To donate, visit https://fundraise.scottcares.org/vegas/Donate