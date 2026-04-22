Vegas Golden Knights to Host Two Official Watch Parties for Game 3

VEGAS (April 22, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host two watch parties for Game 3 against the Utah Mammoth on Friday, April 24: one at Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino and a second at Mackenzie River at City National Arena.

Friday’s parties begin at 5:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Both watch parties will feature visits from the VGK Cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more.

At Stadium Swim, all fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission. There are limited day beds and cabanas that are available here for fans who are interested in reserving a private area. Fans are reminded that Circa Resort and Casino is a 21-and-older venue. Circa Resort and Casino is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Circa Sports is the home jersey partner of the team.

The watch party at Mackenzie River is an all-ages event and is free for all attendees. The Arsenal at City National Arena will also be open for shopping.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.