Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Party at T-Mobile Arena for The Stanley Cup Final

VEGAS (May 30, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party inside T-Mobile Arena for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, June 2 at 5 p.m. PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fans who would like to attend the watch party can purchase their tickets here for $5 each, fees included. All proceeds will directly support the charitable initiatives of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Season Ticket Members can enjoy complimentary admission to the event. Attendance for Season Ticket Members is limited to the number of seats included in their membership package. Complimentary parking will be available to locals with a Nevada driver’s license at the New York-New York parking garage for the duration of the game.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. PT, and puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT. Retail and concession stands will be open throughout T-Mobile Arena. The watch party will feature a live DJ, performances by the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes, including player-signed items and tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. The watch party inside T-Mobile Arena is open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite VGK gear.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.