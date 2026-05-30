Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Party at T-Mobile Arena for The Stanley Cup Final

Complimentary parking will be available to locals with a Nevada driver’s license at the New York-New York parking garage for the duration of the game

VGK26_PO-WatchPartySCFG1-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (May 30, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party inside T-Mobile Arena for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 1 is set for Tuesday, June 2 at 5 p.m. PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Fans who would like to attend the watch party can purchase their tickets here for $5 each, fees included. All proceeds will directly support the charitable initiatives of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Season Ticket Members can enjoy complimentary admission to the event. Attendance for Season Ticket Members is limited to the number of seats included in their membership package. Complimentary parking will be available to locals with a Nevada driver’s license at the New York-New York parking garage for the duration of the game.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. PT, and puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT. Retail and concession stands will be open throughout T-Mobile Arena. The watch party will feature a live DJ, performances by the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes, including player-signed items and tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. The watch party inside T-Mobile Arena is open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite VGK gear.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Announce On-Sale Details for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

Special Delivery from The Olympian

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Upcoming Youth Hockey Clinics Presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Green Valley Grocery

Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 4 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Golden Knights Sweep Avalanche with 2-1 Win to Clinch Third Stanley Cup Final Berth in Nine Seasons

Morning Skate Report: May 26, 2026

Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Overcoming the Odds: Golden Knights Overcome Three-Goal Deficit in Comeback Game 3 Win of the Western Conference Final Against Avalanche

Lawless: Bedlam at The Fortress

Golden Knights Complete Three-Goal Comeback in 5-3 Win Over Avalanche

Morning Skate Report: May 24, 2026

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Activations for Games 3 and 4 of Western Conference Final

Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 2 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Lawless: Better Call Jack

Barbashev's Two Goals Power Golden Knights to 3-1 Win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final

Morning Skate Report: May 22, 2026

Lawless: From the AHL Grind to the Western Conference Final

Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche