Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Parties for Game 6

Both venues are free for fans and open to all ages

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By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (May 13, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host two watch parties for Game 6 against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, May 14, at Craig Ranch Amphitheater in North Las Vegas and Water Street Plaza, next to America First Center in Henderson.

Thursday’s parties will both begin at 5:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 6:30 p.m. PT. The watch parties will each feature visits from the VGK Cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Craig Ranch Amphitheater will also have the VGK merchandise truck on site for attendees. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. Both venues are free for fans and open to all ages. Attendees are reminded that free parking is available to all fans, and are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating for both parties.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

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