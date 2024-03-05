Vegas Golden Knights to Host Live Trade Deadline Show on March 8

VEGAS (March 5, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 5, that the team will host a live Trade Deadline Show on KnightTime+ and the team’s other digital channels beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 8. The show is presented by Cirrus Aviation.

Hosted by VGK broadcasters Daren Millard, Gary Lawless, Ashali Vise, Dave Goucher and Dan D’Uva, the Trade Deadline Show will recap any moves made leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline that day at noon PT. It will feature appearances from special guests to be determined as events unfold.

Fans can submit questions and comments live while watching the stream on the team’s YouTube, X, Facebook and Twitch channels.

The Trade Deadline Show is the latest offering on KnightTime+, the team’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform that also carries all locally televised games, the weekly magazine show Knight Life, select classic games and other content. Fans can currently subscribe to KnightTime+ for the rest of the 2023-24 season through the $39.99 Big Game Bundle, available at knighttimeplus.com.

