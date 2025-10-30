Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza on Thursday, November 6

Food Drive is presented by Nacho Daddy

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (October 29, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 29, that the organization will host its annual food drive on Toshiba Plaza on Thursday, November 6, before the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop between Vegas and Tampa Bay is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans are asked to bring nonperishable items to Thursday’s food drive, which is presented by Nacho Daddy, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect items until the start of the first period. Fans who donate items on Thursday will receive a special poster, while supplies last. Those who would like to donate but are not attending the game can drop off items at any local Nacho Daddy beginning today through November 6 and receive a free margarita.

The Henderson Silver Knights will also participate in this year’s food drive, with boxes available to contribute nonperishable foods as they arrive at the team’s game on November 5, at Lee’s Family Forum.

