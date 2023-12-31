Vegas Golden Knights Sign Mathieu Cataford to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

2023 third-round pick leads QMJHL in scoring

VGK23_Cataford-WEB-3yr
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (December 31, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, December 31, that the team has signed forward Mathieu Cataford to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Cataford is in his third season playing in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads. The forward currently leads the QMJHL in scoring with 53 points (22 G, 31 A) in 35 games, while his +35 rating also ranks atop all skaters in the league. During Cataford’s three years in Halifax, he has posted a total of 174 points (70 G, 104 A) in 165 contests, and he has appeared in an additional 26 postseason games. The native of Chateauguay, Quebec, was drafted by Vegas in the third round (77thoverall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Mathieu Cataford, Forward
Birthplace: Chateauguay, QC
Height: 5-11
Weight: 191 lbs.
Age: 18
Shoots: Right
Notes:
-In his third season playing with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL
-Leads the QMJHL in scoring during the 2023-24 season with 53 points (22 G, 31 A) in 35 games and his +35 rating is also the best among all skaters in the league
-Drafted by Vegas in the third round (77th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

