Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Pavel Moysevich to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (March 23, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 23, that the team has signed goaltender Pavel Moysevich to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Moysevich, 21, has played in 10 games in the VHL this season with SKA-VMF St. Petersburg, posting a record of 5-3-0 to go with a 2.41 GAA, .917 save percentage and one shutout. Over the past three seasons, Moysevich also earned action in a total of 31 games in the KHL, where he recorded a combined 2.45 GAA and .912 save percentage. The six-foot-six goaltender from Minsk, Belarus, first played in Russia’s top league during the 2023-24 season when he was 19 years old and in 13 games, went 3-2-2 with a 1.25 GAA and save percentage of .942. Moysevich’s .942 save percentage stands as the highest in a single KHL season for a goaltender under the age of 20. Moysevich was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (83rd overall), which was held in Vegas.

Pavel Moysevich, Goaltender

Birthplace: Minsk, BLR

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200 lbs.

Age: 21

Catches: Left

Notes:

Has played in 10 games this season, all in the VHL, with SKA-VMF St. Petersburg posting a record of 5-3-0 to go with a 2.41 GAA, .917 save percentage and one shutout

Earned action in a total of 31 games in the KHL over the past three years, where he recorded a combined 2.45 GAA and .912 save percentage

Made KHL debut during the 2023-24 season and in 13 games, went 3-2-2 with a 1.25 GAA and save percentage of .942

.942 save percentage following the 2023-24 campaign stands as the highest in a single KHL season for a goaltender under the age of 20

Helped SKA1946 St. Petersburg to a championship in the MHL in 2024, playing in 10 playoff games with a record of 8-2-0, 1.93 GAA and .946 save percentage

Drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (83rd overall), which was held in Vegas

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The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.