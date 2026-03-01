Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Alex Weiermair to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

VEGAS (March 1, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 1, that the team has signed forward Alex Weiermair to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Weiermair, 20, currently leads the Portland Winterhawks with 75 points (32 G, 43 A) through 57 games played during his second season in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Last season, Weiermair notched 46 points (21 G, 25 A) in 41 GP in the regular season and ranked fourth for Portland with 23 points (10 G, 13 A) in 18 postseason contests before falling in the WHL Western Conference Final. Weiermair’s 23 points finished as the 11th most among WHL skaters in the 2025 postseason.

Before his time in the WHL, Weiermair played parts of two seasons with the University of Denver Pioneers where he skated in 33 games, recorded eight points (3 G, 5 A), and won the NCAA Championship in 2023-24. Weiermair also competed for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and recorded 49 points (25 G, 24 A) in 107 GP. The native of Los Angeles, California, was drafted by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and then participated in the team’s development camp.

Alex Weiermair, Forward

Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 209 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Right

Notes:

-Owns 75 points (32 G, 43 A) through 57 GP with the Portland Winterhawks this season

-Played 41 WHL games with the Portland over the 2024-25 season, recording 46 points (21 G, 25 A) in the regular season

-Helped the Winterhawks to the WHL Western Conference Final, posting 23 points (10 G, 13 A) in 18 postseason games

-Spent two seasons in the NCAA with the University of Denver, totaling eight points (3 G, 5 A) in 33 games

-Won the NCAA National Championship with the University of Denver in the 2023-24 season

-Appeared in 107 games with the USNTDP Under-17 and Under-18 teams, totaling 49 points (25 G, 34 A) through two seasons

-Drafted in the sixth round (186th overall) by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2025 NHL Draft

