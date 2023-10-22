News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Make History as First Defending Champs to go 6-0-0

21 different Golden Knights have now scored a point this season

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-0-0) beat the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-0) with a 5-3 win on Saturday evening at the United Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Chicago Blackhawks opened the night with a power-play goal from Connor Bedard, but three minutes later the Golden Knights responded with their own power-play goal from forward William Karlsson. During the second period, Vegas pulled ahead with a goal from forward Jonathan Marchessault, bringing the score to 2-1. 80 seconds later, Chicago tied it with Reese Johnson’s goal. Fifteen seconds into the third period, Vegas surged in front with a goal from Nicolas Roy, putting Vegas up 3-2. Later in the period, Vegas’ Captain Mark Stone added to the score with his first goal of the season. With under five minutes left in regulation, Paul Cotter scored his first goal of the season, making the score 5-2 in favor of the Golden Knights. Chicago’s Corey Perry scored with 15 seconds left in regulation, however Vegas hung on for the 5-3 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault had four shots on goal and his third goal of the season.

Alec Martinez: Martinez blocked four shots and had an assist in his second game of the season.

Paul Cotter: Cotter had a multi-point night with his first goal of the season and an assist on Karlsson’s goal.

Shea Theodore: Theodore had an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots.

Adin Hill: Hill made 21 saves for his fourth win of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Vegas Golden Knights became the first defending Stanley Cup Champions to go 6-0-0 in NHL history.

Keegan Kolesar’s assist makes him the 21st Golden Knight with a point this season.

The Golden Knights have played eight different defensemen this season with five having scored a goal which is the most in the NHL.

All four lines scored tonight.

Nicolas Roy’s goal tied him with both Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel for most goals this season.

BECAUSE VGK WON…
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back at home on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Tune in on ESPN or ESPN+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.