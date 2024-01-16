Vegas Golden Knights Introduce Team Dog 'Maverick,' Plus VGK-9 Club For Fans

VEGAS (January 16, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights introduced today, January 16, the new team puppy “Maverick,” along with the opportunity for dog-loving fans of the team to join the all-new VGK-9 Club. The puppy will be co-raised by the Golden Knights and America’s VetDogs, a national non-profit that provides service dogs free of charge to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders, to become a service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities.

Maverick is a nine-week-old male Yellow Labrador Retriever who will spend 16 to 18 months undergoing basic training and socialization with Golden Knights players, staff and fans. His name was selected among thousands submitted by Golden Knights fans; it appealed to Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and players with its connotations of independence and avoidance of conformity.

“Building a Stanley Cup champion in six years, when people laughed at that notion, requires a maverick approach,” Foley said. “The energy I see in this puppy befits the name ‘Maverick’ and I’m not surprised the players found it fitting as well.”

Fans can follow Maverick, who will make his first public appearance at the Jan. 18 game at T-Mobile Arena, on Instagram at @vgkpup and TikTok at @vgk.pup.

Maverick is the inaugural member and president of the free-to-join VGK-9 Club, a new initiative created for fans who are united by their love of the Golden Knights and dogs. Fans are invited to join the VGK-9 Club here, and can look forward to an exclusive newsletter, content, information on meet-ups, and 10% off select dog-related retail products at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

New retail products are available today at The Arsenal, including Maverick T-shirts, pet jerseys, collars, harnesses, pet bowls and flying disc toys.

Fans can look forward to seeing Maverick at select T-Mobile Arena games, City National Arena practices, and other Golden Knights events. These appearances will expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog.

VGK-9 TICKET OFFER

A special ticket package is now available which includes an exclusive VGK-9 Pet Bandanna for the game on Tuesday, April 2, when the Golden Knights face the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. PT. Ticket packages are available starting at $70/each for groups of up to 8 guests (while supplies last). Tickets must be purchased through the package link to qualify for merchandise. Groups of 10 or more looking to be seated together or explore VIP seating are welcome reach out to VGK Group Tickets at [email protected] or (702) 645-4259.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT AMERICA’S VETDOGS

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.