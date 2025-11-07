Vegas Golden Knights Foundation's “A Golden Knight Gala" at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Raises $1 Million

VEGAS (November 7, 2025) The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation raised $1 million to benefit the Las Vegas community through the generous support of fans and event sponsors at “A Golden Knight,” the organization’s annual gala held on Sunday, November 2. The event was hosted at LIV Beach and LIV Las Vegas inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Golden Knights players, coaches, and front office staff attended the event that featured live music, food, and drink in a spectacular setting. Live and silent auctions featured one-of-a-kind items and experiences, including a full set of team-signed jerseys and a practice day behind the bench with Bruce Cassidy and his staff.

“We are filled with gratitude for the generosity from our fans and their shared support of the community and the initiatives of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation,” said VGK Foundation President Kim Frank. “Sunday’s event was full of smiles from our players, staff, and guests and the funds raised will go towards our continued philanthropic efforts in the Las Vegas community.

Funds raised at “A Golden Knight” will be donated to local organizations and contribute to other efforts to support the Las Vegas community.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.