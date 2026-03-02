Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Asian American and Pacific Islander Knight on March 6

VEGAS (March 2, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 2, plans for the team’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Knight on Friday, March 6, when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena. This celebration will be the team’s second annual AAPI Knight, building off of the successful festivities from last season. Asian American and Pacific Islander Knight is presented by William Hill.

The pregame march with the VGK cast will include a Chinese dragon as members of the VGK Cast will head through Toshiba Plaza to The Fortress before puck drop. The Plaza will also highlight various AAPI organizations, with activation and information on their programs and services.

Online personality Mari Takahashi will kick off the matchup by ringing the pregame siren. Takahashi is a Japanese-American content creator known for her appearances in SMOSH, Smosh Games, and Season 33 of CBS’s Survivor. She supports content creators as a certified coach and is a proud mentor to youth in Las Vegas through OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates.

Kim Woosung “Sammy” will ring the third-period siren. Sammy is a vocalist, composer, and guitarist from The Rose, a Korean Indie Rock band. The Rose was named Billboard's #1 Emerging Artist in the world in 2023 and has performed at festivals like Coachella, Life is Beautiful, and House of Blues. Sammy, who now calls Las Vegas home, also previously did a collaboration with BTS band member Suga on a track called, “Snooze.”

In honor of AAPI Kight, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will donate a scholarship to the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

The Arsenal at City National Arena will offer a t-shirt and puck with a special AAPI Knight design. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will also carry the t-shirt and puck, as well as an AAPI-themed hoodie.

A limited number of tickets remain available for the Golden Knights’ AAPI Exclusive Ticket Offer.

